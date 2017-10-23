Morrissey: I Wish you lonely (lyrics)

I wish you lonely

If only for one day

So that you might see routine for me

Since the day I was born, born

Think of yourself only

Of everything you demand

You want and you need and true hell

True hell with everybody else, everybody else

Turn the key slowly

Remember how I can’t sleep

Or if ever I do, an earthquake

An earthquake couldn’t hesitate, couldn’t hesitate

Tombs full of fools who gave their life upon command

Of monarchy, oligarch, head of state, potentate

And now never coming back, never coming back

Tombs are full of fools who gave their life upon command

Of Romans gone wrong

The same old glue and never coming true, never true

Tombs are full of fools who gave their life upon command

Oh heroin, heroin, heroin, heroin, heroin

And never coming back, never coming back

I wish you lonely

Like the last trapped humpback whale

Chased by gunships from Bergen

But never giving in, never giving in

