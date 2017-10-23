Morrissey: I Wish you lonely (lyrics)

I wish you lonely
If only for one day
So that you might see routine for me
Since the day I was born, born
Think of yourself only
Of everything you demand
You want and you need and true hell
True hell with everybody else, everybody else
HIER KÖNNT IHR DAS NEUE ALBUM BESTELLEN! ORDER NEW ALBUM HERE!
Turn the key slowly
Remember how I can’t sleep
Or if ever I do, an earthquake
An earthquake couldn’t hesitate, couldn’t hesitate
Tombs full of fools who gave their life upon command
Of monarchy, oligarch, head of state, potentate
And now never coming back, never coming back
Tombs are full of fools who gave their life upon command
Of Romans gone wrong
The same old glue and never coming true, never true
Tombs are full of fools who gave their life upon command
Oh heroin, heroin, heroin, heroin, heroin
And never coming back, never coming back
I wish you lonely
Like the last trapped humpback whale
Chased by gunships from Bergen
But never giving in, never giving in