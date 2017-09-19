Morrissey mit 12 neuen Songs – Tracklist

Am 17.11.2017 wird das neue Morrissey Album “Low in High School” über BMG veröffentlicht. Heute können wir euch das Tracklisting präsentieren. 12 neue Morrissey Songs. Die neue Single “Spent the day in Bed” konntet ihr bereits auf unserer Webseite hören. Hier könnt ihr das neue Album vorbestellen.

“Low in High School” – Trackliste

01 My Love, I’d Do Anything for You

02 I Wish You Lonely

03 Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

04 Home Is a Question Mark

05 Spent the Day in Bed

06 I Bury the Living

07 In Your Lap

08 The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

09 All the Young People Must Fall in Love

10 When You Open Up Your Legs

11 Who Will Protect Us From the Police?

12 Israel