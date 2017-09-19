Morrissey mit 12 neuen Songs – Tracklist

Am 17.11.2017 wird das neue Morrissey Album “Low in High School” über BMG veröffentlicht. Heute können wir euch das Tracklisting präsentieren. 12 neue Morrissey Songs. Die neue Single “Spent the day in Bed” konntet ihr bereits auf unserer Webseite hören. Hier könnt ihr das neue Album vorbestellen.
“Low in High School” – Trackliste
01 My Love, I’d Do Anything for You
02 I Wish You Lonely
03 Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage
04 Home Is a Question Mark
05 Spent the Day in Bed
06 I Bury the Living
07 In Your Lap
08 The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel
09 All the Young People Must Fall in Love
10 When You Open Up Your Legs
11 Who Will Protect Us From the Police?
12 Israel