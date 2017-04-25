Video der Woche: Morrissey „Seasick, yet still docked“

Steven Patrick Morrissey hat für sehr viele Menschen den Soundtrack ihres Lebens abgeliefert. Natürlich ist es auch sein eigener, der so viele Fans auf der ganzen welt berührt. Im Video zu „Seasick, yet still docked“ kann man Stevens Gefühle sehr intensiv wahr nehmen. Danke Steven Patrick für so viel Kunst, Liebe und Schmerz. Wir fühlen, das wir leben!
I am a poor freezingly cold soul
So far from where I intended to go
Scavenging through life’s very constant lulls
So far from where I’m determined to go
Wish I knew the way to reach the one I love
There is no way
Wish I had the charm to attract the one I love
But you see, I’ve got no charm
Tonight I’ve consumed much more than I can hold
Oh, this is very clear to you
And you can tell I have never really loved
You can tell by the way I sleep all day
And all of my life no one gave me anything
No one has ever given me anything
My love is as sharp as a needle in your eye
You must be such a fool to pass me by