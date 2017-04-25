Video der Woche: Morrissey „Seasick, yet still docked“

Steven Patrick Morrissey hat für sehr viele Menschen den Soundtrack ihres Lebens abgeliefert. Natürlich ist es auch sein eigener, der so viele Fans auf der ganzen welt berührt. Im Video zu „Seasick, yet still docked“ kann man Stevens Gefühle sehr intensiv wahr nehmen. Danke Steven Patrick für so viel Kunst, Liebe und Schmerz. Wir fühlen, das wir leben!

I am a poor freezingly cold soul

So far from where I intended to go

Scavenging through life’s very constant lulls

So far from where I’m determined to go

Wish I knew the way to reach the one I love

There is no way

Wish I had the charm to attract the one I love

But you see, I’ve got no charm

Tonight I’ve consumed much more than I can hold

Oh, this is very clear to you

And you can tell I have never really loved

You can tell by the way I sleep all day

And all of my life no one gave me anything

No one has ever given me anything

My love is as sharp as a needle in your eye

You must be such a fool to pass me by

