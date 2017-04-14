Depeche Mode „A Question of Lust“ wird 31 Jahre alt (Video+Lyrics)

Fragile
Like a baby in your arms
Be gentle with me
I’d never willingly
Do you harm
Apologies
Are all you seem to get from me
But just like a child
You make me smile
When you care for me
And you know
It’s a question of lust
It’s a question of trust
It’s a question of not letting
What we’ve built up
Crumble to dust
It is all of these things and more
That keep us together
Independence
Is still important for us though (we realise)
It’s easy to make
The stupid mistake
Of letting go (do you know what I mean)
My weaknesses
You know each and every one (it frightens me)
But I need to drink
More than you seem to think
Before I’m anyone’s
And you know
It’s a question of lust
It’s a question of trust
It’s a question of not letting
What we’ve built up
Crumble to dust
It is all of these things and more
That keep us together
Kiss me goodbye
When I’m on my own
But you know that I’d
Rather be home
It’s a question of lust