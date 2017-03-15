Depeche Mode „Scum“ Lyrics

Hey Scum, Hey scum

what have you ever done for everyone

Hey Scum, Hey scum

what are you going to do when Karma comes

A Calling

and you´re falling

and there is nothing left to run

and you´re weeping

and not sleeping

and you´re begging for your gun

Pull the trigger

Hey Scum, Hey scum

what have you ever done for everyone

Hey Scum, Hey scum

What will you do when judgement time has come

and you´re kneeling

and you´re squealing

and you´re looking for someone

to bear witness

to your goodness

You can´t even find your son

Pull the trigger

You wouldn´t even offer up your crumbs

To the dying

and crying

You´re dead inside, You´re numb

You´re hollow

and shallow

your empty life is done

Pull the trigger

Hey Scum, Hey scum

Pull the trigger

