Depeche Mode „Scum“ Lyrics

Hey Scum, Hey scum
what have you ever done for everyone
Hey Scum, Hey scum
what are you going to do when Karma comes
A Calling
and you´re falling
and there is nothing left to run
and you´re weeping
and not sleeping
and you´re begging for your gun
Pull the trigger
Hey Scum, Hey scum
what have you ever done for everyone
Hey Scum, Hey scum
What will you do when judgement time has come
and you´re kneeling
and you´re squealing
and you´re looking for someone
to bear witness
to your goodness
You can´t even find your son
Pull the trigger
You wouldn´t even offer up your crumbs
To the dying
and crying
You´re dead inside, You´re numb
You´re hollow
and shallow
your empty life is done
Pull the trigger
Hey Scum, Hey scum
Pull the trigger