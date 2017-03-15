Depeche Mode „Going Backwards“ Lyrics

We are not there yet
We have not evolved
We have no respect
We have lost control
We´re going  backwards
Ignoring  the realities
Going backwards
are you counting all the causalities

We are not there yet
Where we need to be
We are still in debt
To our insanities
We´re going backwards
Turning back our History
Going Backwards
Piling on the misery

We can track it all with satellites
See it all in plain sight
Watch men die in real time
But we have nothing inside
We feel nothing inside
We are not there yet
We have lost our soul
The course has been set
We`re digging our own hole
We´re going Backwards
armed with new technology
Going backwards
to a caveman mentality

We can emulate on consoles
Killings we can control
With senses that have been dulled
Because there is nothing inside
We feel nothing inside

