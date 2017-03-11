Depeche Mode „Spirit“ Credits

Für alle die, die Statistiken und Credits lieben. Hier haben für euch die Autoren der neuen Depeche Mode Songs übersichtlich zusammen gefasst. Mit „Poison Heart“ und „No More (This is the last time)“ hat Dave Gahan als Co Autor definitiv sein besten Songs ever geschrieben.

01. Going Backwards (Martin Lee Gore)

02. Where’s the Revolution (Martin Lee Gore)

03. The Worst Crime (Martin Lee Gore)

04. Scum (Martin Lee Gore)

05. You Move (Martin Lee Gore and Dave Gahan)

06. Cover Me (Dave Gahan, Peter Gordeno, Christian Eigner)

07. Eternal (Martin Lee Gore) gesunden von Martin Lee Gore

08. Poison Heart (Dave Gahan, Peter Gordeno, Christian Eigner)

09. So Much Love (Martin Lee Gore)

10. Poorman (Martin Lee Gore)

11. No More (This is the Last Time) (Dave Gahan and Kurt Uenala)

12. Fail (Martin Lee Gore) gesungen von Martin Lee Gore

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade …