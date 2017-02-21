FINALLY: There´s the revolution 5 Tracks MCD: VÖ 3.3.17

Die wegweisenden Multi-Platin Musikpioniere Depeche Mode werden eine 5-Track CD mit Remixes ihrer neuen Single “Where’s the Revolution” am 3 März via Columbia Records/ Sony Music veröffentlichen. Hier kann man die MCD samt Fanmagazin und Wandkalender fuer 2017 bestellen. Eine spezielle 9-Track, Doppel LP Collection der Remixe von “Where’s the Revolution” wird am 28. April veröffentlicht. “Where’s the Revolution” ist die erste Single aus Depeche Mode’s kommenden 14.tem Studioalbum, Spirit, und der erste neue Song seit vier Jahren!

Tracklisting für die 5-Track CD, die am 3.3. erscheint:

1 .Where’s the Revolution

2.Where’s the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Remix)

3. Where’s the Revolution (Algiers Remix)

4. Where’s the Revolution (Terence Fixmer Remix)

5. Where’s the Revolution (Autolux Remix)

JETZT hier kann man die MCD samt Fanmagazin und Wandkalender fuer 2017 bestellen

Track listing für die 9-Track Doppel LP, die am 28.4. erscheint:

LP 1

Side 1

1. Where’s the Revolution (Autolux Remix)

2. Where’s the Revolution (Pearson Sound Remix)

Side 2

1. Where’s the Revolution (Algiers Remix)

2. Where’s the Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Remix)

3. Where’s the Revolution (Pearson Sound Beatless Remix)

LP 2

Side 1

1. Where’s the Revolution Where’s The Revolution (Simian Mobile Disco Dub)

2. Where’s the Revolution (Terence Fixmer Spatial mix)

Side 2

1. Where’s the Revolution (Patrice Bäumel Remix)

2. Where’s the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Kompromat Dub)

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade …