„SPIRIT“ ERSCHEINT in drei Formaten

Depeche Mode’s neues Album erscheint in 3 Formaten: Alle Formate können in unserem Shop vorbestellt werden. Auslieferung zur VÖ am 17. MÄRZ 2017
DOPPEL LP:
1 Going Backwards
2 Where’s the Revolution
3 The Worst Crime
4 Scum
5 You Move
6 Cover Me
7 Eternal
8 Poison Heart
9 So Much Love
10 Poorman
11 No More (This is the Last Time)
12 Fail
(Special Spirit EDGE – nur auf Vinyl)
Limited Edition mit 28seitigem Booklet und Bonus CD
Bonus CD mit Remixen von Depeche Mode, Kurt Uenela und Matrixxman: (Jungle Spirit Mixes)
13 Cover Me (Alt Out)
14 Scum (Frenetic Mix)
15 Poison Heart (Tripped Mix)
16 Fail (Cinematic Cut)
17 So Much Love (Machine Mix)
Album CD
