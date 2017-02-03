„SPIRIT“ ERSCHEINT in drei Formaten

Depeche Mode’s neues Album erscheint in 3 Formaten: Alle Formate können in unserem Shop vorbestellt werden. Auslieferung zur VÖ am 17. MÄRZ 2017

DOPPEL LP:

1 Going Backwards

2 Where’s the Revolution

3 The Worst Crime

4 Scum

5 You Move

6 Cover Me

7 Eternal

8 Poison Heart

9 So Much Love

10 Poorman

11 No More (This is the Last Time)

12 Fail

Limited Edition mit 28seitigem Booklet und Bonus CD



13 Cover Me (Alt Out)

14 Scum (Frenetic Mix)

15 Poison Heart (Tripped Mix)

16 Fail (Cinematic Cut)

Bonus CD mit Remixen von Depeche Mode, Kurt Uenela und Matrixxman: (Jungle Spirit Mixes)13 Cover Me (Alt Out)14 Scum (Frenetic Mix)15 Poison Heart (Tripped Mix)16 Fail (Cinematic Cut)17 So Much Love (Machine Mix)

Album CD

