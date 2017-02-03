Depeche Mode Where’s the revolution Lyrics

You’ve been kept down

You’ve been pushed ‚round

You’ve been lied to

You’ve been fed truths

Who’s making your decisions

You or your religion

Your government, your countries

You patriotic junkies

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

You’ve been pissed on

For too long

Your rights abused

Your views refused

They manipulate and threaten

With terror as a weapon

Scare you till you’re stupefied

Wear you down until you’re on their side

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

Thetrain is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution

Come on people

You’re letting me down

