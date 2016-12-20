Parralox veröffentlichen Coveralbum

01. Flamboyant (Pet Shop Boys)

02. Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo And The Bunnymen)

03. Animal Reaction (Route 69)

04. Heaven Must Have Sent You Back To Me (Cicero)

05. Face To Face / Heart To Heart (The Twins)

06. A Question Of Time (Depeche Mode)

07. Blasphemous Rumours (Depeche Mode)

08. Louise (The Human League)

09. The Lebanon (The Human League)

10. Zero As A Limit (The Human League)

11. Almost Medieval (The Human League)

12. Blind Youth (The Human League)

13. When I’m With You (Sparks)

14. Bigger Than America (Heaven 17)