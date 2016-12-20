Parralox veröffentlichen Coveralbum

Parallel zum brandneuen Parralox Album erscheint mit „Holiday ’16“ ein wunderbares Cover-Versionen Album mit unglaublich faszinierenden PARRALOX Versionen von Titeln der Pet Shop Boys, The Human League, Depeche Mode, The Twins oder auch Heaven 17. Beide Veröffentlichungen sind auf 500 CDs limitiert und das auf 150 Einheiten limitierte Deluxe Package, das noch eine weitere Promotional CD beinhaltete) ist schon drei Wochen vor dem offiziellen Veröffentlichungstermin ausverkauft.
01. Flamboyant (Pet Shop Boys)
02. Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo And The Bunnymen)
03. Animal Reaction (Route 69)
04. Heaven Must Have Sent You Back To Me (Cicero)
05. Face To Face / Heart To Heart (The Twins)
06. A Question Of Time (Depeche Mode)
07. Blasphemous Rumours (Depeche Mode)
08. Louise (The Human League)
09. The Lebanon (The Human League)
10. Zero As A Limit (The Human League)
11. Almost Medieval (The Human League)
12. Blind Youth (The Human League)
13. When I’m With You (Sparks)
14. Bigger Than America (Heaven 17)