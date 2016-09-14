Depeche Mode Video-Collection

Ein Jahr ohne Depeche Mode Weihnachtsgeschenke darf es nicht geben und so wird Sony am 11.11.2016 die brandneue Depeche Mode – Video Singles Collection auf drei DVDs veröffentlichen. Das Meisterwerk beinhaltet nicht nur ein sensationelles Layout sondern auch alle Videos der besten Band der Welt. Darunter gibt es auch ein unveröffentlichtes neu geschnittenes Video von Stripped. Darüber hinaus gibt es zu jedem Video einen Kommentar von Dave, Martin oder Fletch. Sensationell!

Featured Videos

Just Can’t Get Enough (directed by Clive Richardson)

See You (directed by Julien Temple)

The Meaning Of Love (directed by Julien Temple)

Leave In Silence (directed by Julien Temple)

Get The Balance Right (directed by Kevin Hewitt)

Everything Counts (directed by Clive Richardson)

Love, In Itself (directed by Clive Richardson)

People Are People (directed by Clive Richardson)

Master And Servant (directed by Clive Richardson)

Blasphemous Rumours (directed by Clive Richardson)

Somebody (directed by Clive Richardson)

Shake The Disease (directed by Peter Care)

It’s Called A Heart (directed by Peter Care)

Stripped (directed by Peter Care)

But Not Tonight (directed by Tamra Davis)

A Question Of Lust (directed by Clive Richardson)

A Question Of Time (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Strangelove (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Never Let Me Down Again (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Behind The Wheel (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Little 15 (directed by Martyn Atkins)

Strangelove ’88 (directed by Martyn Atkins)

Everything Counts (Live – from “101”) (directed by D.A. Pennebaker)

Personal Jesus (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Enjoy The Silence (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Policy Of Truth (directed by Anton Corbijn)

World In My Eyes (directed by Anton Corbijn)

I Feel You (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Walking In My Shoes (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Condemnation (Paris Mix) (directed by Anton Corbijn)

One Caress (directed by Kevin Kerslake)

In Your Room (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Barrel Of A Gun (directed by Anton Corbijn)

It’s No Good (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Home (directed by Steven Green)

Useless (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Only When I Lose Myself (directed by Brian Griffin)

Dream On (directed by Stephane Sednaoui)

I Feel Loved (directed by John Hillcoat)

Freelove (directed by John Hillcoat)

Goodnight Lovers (directed by John Hillcoat)

Enjoy The Silence ’04 (directed by Uwe Flade)

Precious (directed by Uwe Flade)

A Pain That I’m Used To (directed by Uwe Flade)

Suffer Well (directed by Anton Corbijn)

John The Revelator (directed by Blue Leach)

Martyr (directed by Robert Chandler)

Wrong (directed by Patrick Daughters)

Peace (directed by Jonas and François)

Hole To Feed (directed by Eric Wareheim)

Fragile Tension (directed by Rob Chandler and Barney Steel)

Personal Jesus 2011 (directed by Patrick Daughters)

Heaven (directed by Timothy Saccenti)

Soothe My Soul (directed by Warren Fu)

Should Be Higher (directed by Anton Corbijn)

People Are People (12″ Version)

Stripped (Unreleased Alternate Cut)

But Not Tonight (Pool Version)

Soothe My Soul (Extended)

