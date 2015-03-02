Martin Gore nun Solo mit MG

Martin Gore, Gründungsmitglied und Songwriter von Depeche Mode, kündigt die Veröffentlichung von MG an – einem atmosphärischen, 16 Stücke umfassenden Instrumentalalbum, das am 24.04.2015 auf Mute/GoodToGo erscheinen wird. Einen Vorgeschmack bietet der Album-Track Europa Hymn: http://po.st/MGEHSC

Martin Gore begann die Arbeit an MG in seinem Heimstudio in Santa Barbara kurz nach Abschluss der Delta Machine-Tour im März 2013; mit der Idee eines rein instrumentalen Albums ging er allerdings schon geraume Zeit schwanger.

“I wanted to keep the music very electronic, very filmic and give it an almost sci-fi like quality,” erklärt Gore. “Music is a necessity for me. I go into the studio at least 5 days a week, every week, so once I had the idea and the template, the process was quick and fun.”

photo credits: Travis Shinn

Musikalisch reicht MG vom Angelo Badalamenti-esken Elk bis zum Industrial-/Electro-Swagger Brink. Wäre es nicht so abgedroschen, man müsste MG once more als Soundtrack zu einer emotionalen Landkarte bezeichnen – einer je eigenen die beim Hören entsteht.

Abgemischt wurde das Album – wie zuletzt bereits das 2012er Album Sssss von VCMG, der ersten Kollaboration von Martin Gore und Vince Clark seit seligen DM-Tagen – von dem kalifornischen Produzenten Q / Überzone. Und aufmerksame Leser wissen sich spätestens jetzt das Akronym zu erklären: „As the album is very electronic and has no vocals, I felt it deserved another persona so I decided to carry on the MG concept from the VCMG album.”, sagt Gore und fährt fort: “As a songwriter, I am aware of the power of words. Especially when they are juxtaposed in the right way with chords and melody. I am also aware of the power of pure music and the emotions that can be created by musical atmospheres and that is what I wanted to capture with this project.”



MG TRACKLISTING Pinking Swanning Exalt Elk Brink Europa Hymn Creeper Spiral Stealth Hum Islet Crowly Trysting Southerly Featherlight Blade

