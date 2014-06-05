Depeche Mode Kalender 2015

newsMusik

kalender-dm-2014small Kopie Der Kalender für 2015 mit 12 DIN A3 grossen exklusiven Fotos im exklusiven Design der letzten Delta Machine Tour ist nun in unserem Shop vorbestellbar. EVT: 15.07.2014 … Vorbesteller erhalten bis zum 30.06.2014 ein exklusives DIN A1 Poster von Depeche Mode! http://www.synthetics-shop.de

 

8 Gedanken zu „Depeche Mode Kalender 2015

  4. Hallo… ich warte auf die Ausgabe 98…da wird doch sicher Daves neue Scheibe drin sein, oder? Liebe Grüsse, Andre

