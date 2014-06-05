Der Kalender für 2015 mit 12 DIN A3 grossen exklusiven Fotos im exklusiven Design der letzten Delta Machine Tour ist nun in unserem Shop vorbestellbar. EVT: 15.07.2014 … Vorbesteller erhalten bis zum 30.06.2014 ein exklusives DIN A1 Poster von Depeche Mode! http://www.synthetics-shop.de
8 Gedanken zu „Depeche Mode Kalender 2015“
Great work… thank you for these great pictures of the Tour!
Hallo… Vielen Dank für eure News…ihr hebt euch von dem ganzen Alltagsschrott sehr ab! Weiter so! Matthias
Hi Synthetics…. eure Star Cuts sind einfach genial. Endlich die ganze Bude voller DEPECHE! Grüsse, Simone
Hallo… ich warte auf die Ausgabe 98…da wird doch sicher Daves neue Scheibe drin sein, oder? Liebe Grüsse, Andre
Hallo! Ich finde eure Ausgaben alle genial! Weiter so! Greetz, RM
Super Kalender! Vielen Dank!